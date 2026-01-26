Seven people have been displaced after a house fire in Windsor.

Crews were called to the one-thousand block of Oak Avenue near Erie Street West Sunday afternoon.

Chief Fire Prevention Officer John Smith says no one was hurt in the fire that started in a second-floor bedroom.

Smith says there were no working smoke alarms in the house.

The family is now being assisted by the Red Cross.

Damage is estimated at $600,000, and the suspected cause is electrical.