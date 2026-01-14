Four adults and a dog have been displaced after a house fire in Windsor.

The fire broke out in the 1600 block of Pillette Road shortly after 2 Wednesday morning in a one storey home.

In a social media post, Chief Fire Prevention Officer John Smith says the fire caused $135,000 in damages.

He says it was an accidental fire that started in the basement and is currently listed as undetermined, but electrical and clothes dryer cannot be ruled out as a cause.