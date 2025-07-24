Get ready for another hot and humid day in Windsor-Essex.

The temperature today is expected to hit 35 Celsius but will feel like 44C of 111 Fahrenheit when the humidex is factored in.

The forecast also calls for gusty winds up to 50km/h with a chance of thunderstorms.

Meteorologist Doug Gilham with The Weather Network says the heat wave will stick around, but not for long. "The heat and humidity, it will last for several days", he says. "It will be reminiscent of what we've been through earlier in the summer but already we can see as we head towards the long weekend, some more relief much more like what we've seen in the last several days."

Gilham adds along with the heat, there will be rain. "It will continue to be muggy but the threat for showers and thunderstorms, potentially some strong storms, locally heavy rain, not a washout but a little more stormy pattern for Friday and Saturday. That'll keep temperatures from being so hot but it will be very humid."

Gilham says the heat and humidity will continue into the weekend with a chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight and tomorrow.

-With files from AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides