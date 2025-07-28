Hot and humid weather continues to grip the region leading to Environment Canada issuing a heat warning.

The weather service said the hottest conditions were expected Monday and Tuesday.

Environment Canada meteorologist Steven Flisfeder says the multi-day heat event is expected to last through Tuesday evening.

"Temperatures in the low 30 celsius range, and the humidex is going to feel like high 30s, low 40s once again for Tuesday," Flisfeder said.

"Once we get to Wednesday you'll start to feel a bit of relief. The heat event will likely end Tuesday night, but Wednesday will still fairly warm and humid."

Flisfeder says later this week temperatures should be more bearable.

"It's not really until we get to Thursday where you'll start to see a bit of a cool off, some fairly good relief from these high tempertures and humidity, with temperatures more in the mid 20 range," he said.

Flisfeder says the summer heat will make its return.

"August is expected to be above seasonal overall, so not really seeing a whole lot of relief from the heat in general," Flisfeder said.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) also issued a heat warning for Monday and Tuesday.

The health unit says everyone is at risk from heat, especially older adults, infants and young children, people who work or exercise in the heat, and those with certain medical conditions.

WECHU says it's important to drink water and keep hydrated, and stay in shaded areas.

Chatham-Kent Public Health also issued a warning, and advised the community to be prepared, take precautions to be safe, and check in on family, friends, and neighbours.