Hospice Face to Face campaign raises more than $126,000 for 2026. (Dustin Coffman/AM800 News)

The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County’s annual Face to Face campaign has raised more than $126,000 in support of local patients and families.

The 24th annual campaign brought in $126,390 this year, pushing its all-time fundraising total past $1.9 million.

Funds raised help support the Fairley Family Transportation Program, which provides rides to medical appointments and other essential trips for Hospice patients and families.

Money also supports the G.E.N.I.E. Transportation Program, a specialized retrofitted ambulance that helps create meaningful experiences for patients and their loved ones.

Campaign founder John Fairley says the success comes from strong community support, with many small donations adding up to make a big impact.

“We never want to lose sight that a lot of this is built on $5, $10, $20, and we have other people who have stepped up and our foundation does well with giving to this. But community, community and community, that’s why we love it,” Fairley said.

He says every dollar raised directly benefits local families.

“Every everything in this campaign, as when we started it, all stays in Windsor. This is not going to Toronto, not going to London. It’s all for Windsor Essex,” he said.

Fairley says organizers are already looking ahead to another milestone in 2027.

“Next year’s our 25th year, so get ready. Wouldn’t that be great if we could hit $2 million in our 25th year?” Fairley said.

The campaign runs annually from Aug. 15 to Sept. 30.