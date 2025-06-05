A barn fire in Chatham has killed one horse and caused $400,000 in damage.

On Tuesday, June 3, shortly before 9 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to a working structure fire on Eighth Line in Chatham.

Upon arrival, crews were faced with a fully engulfed barn with reports of livestock still inside.

Four fire stations responded to the blaze and the fire was brought under control.

It was confirmed that the livestock were safe in a pasture beside the barn, however one horse was found dead.

Crews were able to keep the fire contained to the origin building.

No other injuries were reported.