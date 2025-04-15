Ontario Premier Doug Ford says a report that Honda may be considering a major restructuring of its North American manufacturing footprint that could have major implications for the Canadian auto sector is inaccurate.

According to a newspaper report published by Nikkei, the Japanese automaker is considering shifting production from Canada and Mexico to the United States in response to increased U.S. tariffs on imported vehicles.

The report says Honda aims to manufacture 90 per cent of the vehicles it sells in the United States within the U.S., a move that could result in relocating production of the CR-V from its longtime home in Alliston, Ont.

Ford told reporters Tuesday morning he spoke with the president of Honda Canada following the news. “They’re [Honda] sending a statement out clarifying what Reuters said. It’s not accurate at all. They [Honda] want to increase production down in the U.S.,” the premier said.

“We’re gonna keep Honda here. And I’ll do everything I can do protect the people and their jobs,” Ford added.

A statement from the Office of the Minister of Innovation, Sciences and Industry Minister, Anita Anand, reads in part, “Honda has communicated that no such production decisions affecting Canadian operations have been made, and are not being considered at this time. Minister Anand will meet with the CEO of Honda Canada later today to discuss further.”

The CR-V has been assembled at the Alliston location since 1986. While not officially confirmed, the report raises local concern due to the potential economic impact. The facility is one of the region’s largest employers, with an estimated 4,200 workers producing roughly 390,000 vehicles per year. Many of those employees live in Simcoe County and surrounding areas.

The Nikkei report suggested the CR-V would be among the models moved to the U.S. CTV News has reached out to Honda for comment but has yet to hear back.

The U.S. is currently Honda’s largest market, accounting for roughly 40 per cent of its global sales. Last year, the automaker sold 1.4 million vehicles in the United States, including its premium Acura line. Around two-fifths of those were imported from plants in Canada or Mexico. In its first quarter of this year, Honda’s U.S. sales increased five per cent to nearly 352,000 vehicles.

Late last month, following U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 25 per cent tariff on imported vehicles, Ken Chiu, a spokesperson for Honda Canada, stated the company was “working to understand the full impact of the imposed U.S. tariffs” on the business.

“We remain focused on protecting our more than 4,000 manufacturing associates and our long-standing business operations in Canada. Our path is for the long-term and with our North American power-train production flexibility. We are confident we can pivot effectively,” Chiu added.

The new levies on automotives kicked in earlier this month.

In September, Honda announced its plans to expand production with two new facilities in Alliston where more than 4,200 workers would assemble electric vehicles and batteries.

This is a developing story. CTV News will provide more details as they become available.

