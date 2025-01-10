DETROIT (AP) — The Honda Civic hybrid won the 2025 North American Car of the Year award, while the Ford Ranger took the crown for the truck honors, and Volkswagen ID. Buzz won the utility award.

The honors, announced Friday morning during an Automotive Press Association event kicking off the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, are decided by a group of 50 journalists from the U.S. and Canada. They evaluate factors such as innovation, design, performance, driver satisfaction and value, according to the North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year awards organization.

Friday marked the awards’ long-awaited return to the traditional January Detroit Auto Show after being held elsewhere for the past few years while the show experienced pandemic-related delays and was hosted during the fall.

Automakers hail the awards as a key gauge for how media perceive their new and refreshed vehicles, and buyers often look to them to make purchase decisions.