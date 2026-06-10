Honda Canada recall affects more than 130,000 vehicles

This is the Honda logo on a Honda Civic Sport Touring automobile on display at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, file)

This is the Honda logo on a Honda Civic Sport Touring automobile on display at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, file)

More than 130,000 Honda and Acura vehicles may be recalled due to a component defect that increases the risk of a crash or injury.

Honda Canada Inc. said these vehicles may have issues with rear subframe suspension components.

The defect could affect an estimated one per cent of certain Honda and Acura models from 2014 to 2023, the automaker said in a press release posted Wednesday.

No injuries or deaths related to the recall were reported, Honda said in an email to CTVNews.ca on Wednesday.

Warnings signs of the defect may include abnormal noise or vibration from the rear suspension and changes that occur when operating the vehicle, according to Honda Canada.

The company said rear subframes were manufactured with “improper coating specifications” that may result in the paint peeling. The exposed area may “corrode prematurely” if the vehicles are driven in areas where de-icing salt is heavily used, it added.

“As the corrosion progresses, material thinning and driving vibrations could cause the mounting area to fracture and fail,” Honda wrote.

The company said the defect could negatively affect “vehicle handling, stability, and braking performance, increasing the risk of a crash or injury.”

Which models and years are impacted?

The following SUVs and trucks are affected by the recall:

Acura MDX (2014-20)

Honda Passport (2019-23)

Honda Pilot (2016-22)

Honda Ridgeline (2017-23)

Honda is also recalling vehicles in the United States for a similar reason, noting a risk of drivers losing control of their vehicles if the rear suspension components fail, The Associated Press reported. The recall affects more than 880,000 cars south of the border.

There were no reported injuries or deaths in the U.S.

What should affected owners do?

Honda said it will contact registered owners of all affected vehicles by mail starting in July and ask them to bring their cars to an authorized Honda or Acura dealer.

If necessary, the dealer will install a rear subframe reinforcement kit, or fix or replace affected rear subframe parts, according to the notice.

The new components will have “improved pre-paint treatment and increased coating thickness,” Honda Canada added.

To find out if your vehicle is affected, call 1-888-946-6329 or visit www.Honda.ca/recalls or www.Acura.ca/recalls.

With files from The Associated Press