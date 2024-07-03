Home sales in Windsor-Essex have dropped for a fourth straight month.

The local association of realtors reports the number of homes sold in June was down by more than 17% compared with the same month last year.



456 homes changed hands last month compared with 552 for June 2023.



For the first six months of this year overall sales are off more than four per cent from a year ago.



The number of homes listed for sale rose by more than four per cent to nearly 12-hundred.



The average sale price last month dropped to just under $572,000.

