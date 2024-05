April's home sales numbers for Windsor-Essex are out.

The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors reports there was a 7.8 per cent decline from the same month last year, but new listings soared creating more choice for buyers and keeping prices stable.



The association says 452 properties were sold in April, down from 490 from a year ago.



The average sale price was up slightly to just over $581,194.



Listings jumped in April by more than 22 per cent to 1,082 homes.