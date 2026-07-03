Home sales and listings down in June in Windsor-Essex

For sale sign in front of a home.

A nearly five per cent decrease in home sales across Windsor-Essex in June.

The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors is reporting a 4.99 per cent drop in home sales last month with 476 homes sold compared to 501 homes sold in June 2025.

Year-to-date sales are also down 4.8 per cent with 2,313 homes sold in June compared to 2,430 homes sold during the same time frame in 2025.

The average sales price was $541,588 in February, a 2.8 per cent decrease over the average price of $582,913 in June 2025.

Year-to-date, the average sales price is $557,567, down 2.5 per cent compared to the average sales price of $572,179 during the same time in 2025.

The WECAR report also says there were 1,318 new listings last month, down 2.6 per cent compared to June 2025.