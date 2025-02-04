The average sale price for a home in Windsor-Essex is on the rise.

According to the January housing stats from the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors (WECAR), the average sale price for a home in Windsor-Essex is $572,643.

That's up 6.55 per cent compared to January 2024.

WECAR also reports 262 properties were sold last month.

That's a drop of just under 10 per cent from a year ago.

January listings were up almost 27 per cent last month.

WECAR says there were 815 new listings last month compared to January 2024.