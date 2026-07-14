Home invasion, firearm incident and drug trafficking investigation leads to arrest: CKPS

Chatham-Kent police have arrested a 25-year-old London resident after an investigation into a home invasion, firearms offences and drug trafficking investigation.

On July 11 at 9p.m., officers responded to reports of a home invasion at a residence on Taylor Avenue in Chatham.

Police say two suspects gained entry into the residence and demanded property from the occupant before fleeing the scene.

The incident escalated into a disturbance involving multiple people in the surrounding area when a witness saw a male suspect discard suspected controlled substances while attempting to leave the area.

The witness intervened and restrained the suspect until police arrived. While being restrained, the suspect allegedly produced a handgun, which discharged during the struggle.

Police say the witness was able to gain control of the firearm and maintain custody of the suspect until officers arrived and took him into custody. No injuries were reported in relation to the incident.

As a result of the investigation, a 25-year-old London resident has been charged with numerous Criminal Code and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act offences, including:

Robbery with a firearm

Disguise with intent

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking

Assault with a weapon

Discharging a firearm in a reckless manner

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Careless carrying of a firearm

Obstructing a peace officer

The accused remains in custody pending a bail hearing. As the investigation progressed, members of the Chatham-Kent Police Service Intelligence Unit obtained and executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant at a residence connected to the investigation.

During the search, officers seized drug trafficking paraphernalia, including digital scales, packaging materials and a debt list. Investigators also seized 43 grams of cocaine, 31.5 grams of methamphetamine and a quantity of prescription medication with an estimated value of $6,000.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police continue to review surveillance footage and other evidence in an effort to identify the additional suspect believed to be involved in the home invasion. Further charges are anticipated as the investigation continues.

Officers say the incident appears to be isolated, the occupant of the residence was not harmed and there is no ongoing risk to public safety.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service is also reminding members of the public to exercise caution when witnessing criminal activity. Members of the public are encouraged to be good witnesses rather than placing themselves at risk. If you observe a crime in progress, contact police immediately, maintain a safe distance, and provide responding officers with as much information as possible.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Chatham-Kent Police Service at (519) 352-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).