Holiday Train rolls into Windsor, Chatham Nov. 22

(The CP Holiday Train in Windsor, November 30, 2016 (Photo by AM800's Kristylee Varley))

Circle Sunday, November 22 on your calendar.

That’s when the Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) Holiday Train is coming to Windsor and Chatham.

The train will stop between 1:45 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. in Chatham at the Holiday Inn & Convention Centre at 565 Richmond Street.

The train will then be in Windsor between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. in the area of Erie Street West and Janette Avenue.

It’s the 28th year for the Holiday Train.

According to CPKC, the Holiday Train is more than a train; it’s a celebration of generosity, community, and the power of coming together to help neighbours in need.

The train features bright Christmas lights and decorations and raises money and collects food for food banks across Canada and the United States.

This year’s Holiday Train concert will feature performances by the band Magic! and MARIS.