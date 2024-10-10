The Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) Holiday Train is coming back to Windsor.

The train will be making a stop in the city on Monday, November 25.



It will be stationed in the area of Erie Street West & Janette Avenue.



The holiday train is decked out with Christmas lights as well as decorations and raises money, food and awareness for food banks across Canada and the United States.

There's also a free holiday concert.



This year American Authors and KT Tunstall will be performing in Windsor.



The train is expected to arrive in the city around 6 p.m. with the concert lasting about 30 minutes.



The holiday train runs in Canada from November 21 to December 20.



It's also making stops in Chatham, London and Woodstock.

