The Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) Holiday Train will roll into Windsor Saturday night.

This year's free holiday concert is featuring Smash Mouth and JJ Wilde.

The Holiday Train will first make a stop in Chatham-Kent from 1:45 p.m.-2:15 p.m. before arriving at the CPKC Railway in the area of Erie Street West and Janette Avenue around 5 p.m.

The holiday train features bright Christmas lights and decorations and the event raises money and donations for food banks.

Since 1999, the CPKC Holiday Train has raised more than $26 million and collected approximately 5.4 million pounds of food for community food banks in Canada and the U.S.