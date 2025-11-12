Holiday job postings are perking up this year but job seekers still might find it difficult to land one of those positions.

A new Indeed Canada report shows holiday job postings are up 12 per cent so far this season compared with the same time a year ago.

The last two holidays were overshadowed by high interest rates and inflation, which tempered businesses' hiring appetite as households reined in spending.

Indeed Canada's Brandon Bernard says this year was more upbeat as consumer spending seems to be stabilizing and many retailers have had "a fairly solid" year.

However, he says landing a holiday job likely won't be as easy as it was years ago, as there are still many more applicants than positions.

The report shows there's been strong interest in seasonal jobs, signalling broader weakness in the labour market.