Lola's Pajama Fairy Project is back for another year.

The holiday fundraiser is once again collecting new pajamas of all sizes for local charities and non-profit organizations in Windsor-Essex.

Project co-ordinator and Lola's grandmother Carrie Lee says her family started the project in 2017, a couple years after Lola celebrated her first Christmas.

She says it's a family tradition to give out pajamas on Christmas Eve and says her family has not looked back since starting the fundraiser.

Lee says they're looking to collect more pajamas this year compared to last year.

"Whatever we collect we're happy with but we would love to exceed what we collected last year and last year we were at 2,675," says Lee.

She says when the fundraiser first started, 200 pajamas were donated to three area schools for newcomers.

Lee says the fundraiser has grown over the years.

"We had 18 different charities that we donated to last year, so individuals can't approach us because we wouldn't be able to keep up with that," says Lee. "So you have to be connected to a charity. So we have food banks, Matthew House, Hiatus House."

She says it's an important fundraiser for Lola and her other grandchildren.

"I think for them, I mean it's teaching them so many different things about giving back and Lola's quote is 'everybody in the whole world deserves a pair of pajamas', : says Lee.

The fundraiser started to accept donations on November 1.

Pajamas will be collected until December 1.

There are roughly 15 drop off locations in Windsor-Essex.