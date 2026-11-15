Holiday fundraiser at Imagine Cinemas to support Hiatus House this Sunday

Imagine Cinemas Lakeshore is inviting families to kick off the holiday season while supporting a local cause.

The theatre’s second annual “Popcorn for a Purpose” fundraiser takes place Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with proceeds supporting Hiatus House and its work assisting women in the community.

Activities include holiday magnet painting, free hot chocolate, custom cookies, a Giving Tree fundraiser and $5 screenings of How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Events manager Denise Pelaccia says supporting Hiatus House was a natural fit.

“Imagine Cinemas is a local business and we’re also a women led business as well, so Hiatus House just made sense for us to support this year. We do want to support every and any charity that we can. It’s important for us to give back to the community that we serve,” Pelaccia said.

She says they’re hoping to build on the success of last year’s inaugural event.

“Last year we made a donation of over $1,000 to another charity. We had about over 300 people walk through our door, so it was a really good turnout for the first event that we’ve done,” Pelaccia said.

This year’s event includes activities throughout the theatre, along with special appearances from some holiday favourites.

Pelaccia says families will have plenty of opportunities for photos and holiday-themed fun.

“There’s going to be an appearance by the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who, so kids can go and take some pictures and meet them as well. On top of that, we’ve got photos and a meet and greet with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus,” she said.

Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive by Lakeshore Fire truck at 9:30 a.m. before the event opens.

Fire truck tours will also be available, with Lakeshore Fire and the OPP on site.