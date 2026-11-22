Santa for Seniors once again collecting holiday cards and gifts for seniors living in retirement and nursing homes in Chatham-Kent

A volunteer-driven campaign aimed at reducing loneliness during the holidays is returning for a sixth year in Chatham-Kent.

Santa for Seniors is once again collecting holiday cards and gifts for seniors living in retirement and nursing homes, along with those living independently in the community.

Co-organizer Dava Robichaud says the initiative began during the COVID-19 pandemic and continues because isolation remains a concern for many older adults.

“We find that a lot of the folks there maybe don’t have family that live close or don’t have family left, and we want to make sure that they know that they’re loved and remembered during the Christmas holidays,” Robichaud said.

Residents are encouraged to fill gift boxes with items such as toiletries, tea, cookies, puzzles, hats, gloves and other small gifts.

Robichaud says handmade items are also welcome.

“We have many groups that get together and they make cards. They write greeting cards. We have a needlepoint group of ladies that make teeny tiny little bookmarks and decorations that we can put in the gift boxes,” she said.

“We’ve got another group that knits, socks and knits to go in the boxes.”

Robichaud says volunteers are often reminded just how much a simple gift can mean.

“I’m kind of getting emotional about it right now. I know that Santa and Mrs. Claus deliver for a lot, and some people have said that their residents have wanted to save this box until Christmas morning because they’ll have nothing to open otherwise. That really pulls at our heartstrings,” Robichaud said.

Empty boxes can be picked up at the TekSavvy security kiosk on Richmond Street in Chatham and at Community Living Wallaceburg on Dufferin Avenue.

Donations are due by Dec. 18.

Santa for Seniors will also host fundraising events later this month, including a trivia night at Red Barn Brewing Company in Blenheim on Nov. 24 and a Boston Pizza fundraiser in Chatham on Nov. 26.

More information on how to get involved can be found here.