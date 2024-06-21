A local beach has been shut down by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit because of higher than acceptable bacteria counts.

Holiday Beach in Amherstburg is closed.



Water quality testing shows E. Coli levels at more than 1,000.



All other local beaches are open and are safe for swimming.



The Health Unit says although the beach might be open, swimming is not recommended if there's been a recent heavy rainfall (at least 48 hours), if the water is cloudy, or if you are unable to see your feet when in the water.

