Holiday Beach closed, warning posted at Colchester Beach

One local beach is closed this week due to high levels of E. coli.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reports that Holiday Beach is closed to the public.

A warning has been posted for Colchester Beach due to elevated bacteria levels following recent water testing.

Cedar Beach, Cedar Island Beach, Lakeshore Lakeview Park West Beach, Point Pelee North West Beach, and Seacliff Beach are all open and safe for swimming.

The health unit does advise that even though beaches might be open, they recommend avoiding swimming if there was recent heavy rainfall, allowing at least 48 hours after, if the water is cloudy, or if you can’t see your feet while in the water.