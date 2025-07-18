If you're looking to cool off at a local beach in the next week, you won't be able to take a dip at Holiday Beach in Amherstburg.

It's closed because of extremely high levels of E Coli.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is out with the results of its weekly water testing which found bacteria levels above 1,000 there.

Swimming is also not recommended at four other beaches, Cedar and Cedar Island Beaches in Kingsville, Colchester Beach in Essex and Seacliff Beach in Leamington.

The Health Unit says Point Pelee Northwest and Lakeshore's Lakeview Park West Beach are OK for swimming.