A very windy day across Windsor-Essex is expected to get even windier later today and into the evening.

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement due to high wind in the forecast with westerly or southwesterly winds gusting at 70 km/h to 90 km/h this afternoon and into tonight.

The wind gusts started this morning but are expected to ease during the overnight hours.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Trudy Kidd told AM800's The Kyle Horner Show that wind gusts of 40 km/h and up to 60 km/h have already been recorded across Windsor-Essex.

Kidd says around 5 p.m. or 6 p.m., you're going to see the wind pickup even more.

"They're going to keep strengthening even still into the rush hour, dinner time hour. 5 p.m., 6 p.m., we're going to see those further strengthen. So, if you haven't lost your garbage can already and it's still out in the evening hours, say goodbye," she says.

Kidd says the wind will eventually taper off late into the evening.

"Throughout the overnight hours, they're going to taper off further. By morning, we're looking at the usual kind of thing," she says.

Environment Canada warns that due to the high wind gusts, isolated utility outages are possible.