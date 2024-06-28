Canada's most southern motorcycle rally returns this August 2-4, 2024 at Seacliff Park in Leamington.

Hogs for Hospice is a weekend long party all in support of The Hospice, Erie Shores Campus, raising more than $4-million since 2016.



Weekend events include concerts, the best organized registered ride in Ontario, freestyle motocross show, custom bike show, bike games, vendors, beer garden, axe throwing and more.



Joe Oswald, Board of Director of Hogs for Hospice says each year, there's been more organic growth to the event.



"We ask that when people come to the Hogs for Hospice event, if you have a good time please tell a friend, not only tell a friend but bring a friend. Each year the event has grown, whether it be through the concert series, whether it be through our Hogs for Hospice vendor alley, the registered ride, the bike rodeo."



He says there is no entry fee to the event, which they are super proud of.



"You can come and spend three days at Hogs for Hospice and it's very cost friendly to all families, where there is no entrance fee. You want to come and watch the stunt shows on Saturday and Sunday, it's free. You want to come to the biker rodeo, it's free. You want to come and watch the registered ride, it's free."



The events that do have a cost are the Friday and Saturday night concerts.



This year country singer Justin Moore, with special guest Priscilla Block, will headline Friday night at the Seacliff Park Amphitheatre.



Rock band Stone Temple Pilots (STP), with special guest Quiet Riot, will headline Saturday night.



Oswald says STP was originally suppose to appear in 2023 but had to back out due to touring commitments.



"They felt really bad about it and we asked 'how bad do you feel?' and they said 'why do you ask?' We said 'if you feel bad enough would you mind signing up for next year and saving us months of work? and they said 'we'd be more than happy to'. So we've actually had Stone Temple Pilots on for well over a year."



The concerts are those age 19+ and tickets for each night start at $48.46.



Veterans receive free admission to the concerts courtesy of Double Diamond Farms.

