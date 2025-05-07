Canada's most southern motorcycle rally has been given a financial boost from the Ontario government.

Hogs for Hospice is a weekend long party at Seacliff Park in Leamington, all in support of The Hospice of Erie Shores, raising more than $4-million since 2016.

The province has allocated $125,000 to Hogs for Hospice as part of the 2025 Experience Ontario program, to help organizers expand programming, draw visitors to stay longer in local accommodations, eat in restaurants, shop at local retailers and support main street businesses.

Donny Pacheco is apart of the Hogs for Hospice committee and says he is grateful for the support.

"They obviously see over the years we've developed a great festival in our area, and it supports our local community, not only our healthcare, but also the community in general, and they've continued to support us again this year, which is great, it helps cover a lot of costs of the event," Pacheco said.

This year's event will take place on August 2 and 3 and Pacheco says planning is well underway.

"We just our Blessing of the Bikes on the weekend, a little rain, but we still had a good turnout for it, and things are lining up pretty good for the weekend, it's all about good weather and good support from our community," he said.

The event has been known to draw in big entertainment acts over the years including, country singer Justin Moore, rock band Stone Temple Pilots, Quiet Riot, Scott Stapp of Creed, Honeymoon Suite, Jake Owen, Our Lady Peace, Cheap Trick, The Cult, and Vertical Horizon.

Pacheco says this year will be no different.

"We're hoping to announce any day now, we're just waiting on some band info to finish publishing and get it approved, and then we will launching the titles of the main acts hopefully this week, if not next," said Pacheco.

Pacheco said tickets would also be on sale shortly after the entertainment announcement.