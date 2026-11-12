Hogs for Hospice raises more than $716K in 2026

Hogs for Hospice has announced its final fundraising total for 2026, with this year’s event generating $716,859 for local charitable causes.

Organizers say the money will primarily support The Hospice of Erie Shores in Leamington, while additional donations will also be directed to the Hope Centre and other charitable organizations.

The annual event returned to Seacliff Park from July 31 to August 2, featuring headliners Cole Swindell and alt-rockers Live, who stepped in after Bret Michaels was forced to cancel because of a medical emergency.

Hogs for Hospice board member Dave Hodare says the result exceeded expectations given some hurdles the event faced.

“We had some rain on the Sunday and a little bit on the Saturday, so we knew the numbers were going to be down a little bit from previous years. But listen, we were ecstatic with what we’ve done and what we’ve accomplished there,” Hodare said.

He says the organization remained resilient through changing circumstances.

“We had Brett Michaels cancel and luckily we were able to get Live. So that could have affected our bottom line as well there. But I think with the economy the way it is, with the weather and a few other factors there, that we did incredible. We couldn’t be happier,” he said.

Hodare says community support and more than 500 volunteers are key to the event’s success.

“Thank you very much to our community. The community and the motorcycle community have some of the biggest hearts around. You need something done. You call on Leamington or you call on the motorcycle community and you know what? It will happen,” Hodare said.

Since 2016, Hogs for Hospice has raised more than $6.7 million for hospice care and other charitable causes in the region.

Hodare says planning meetings for the 2027 event began just weeks after this year’s fundraiser wrapped up.