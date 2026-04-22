The headliners for this year's Hogs for Hospice concert series have been announced.

Country music artist Cole Swindell will headline on Friday, July 31, alongside special guest John Morgan during night one at Seacliff Park's Amphitheatre in Leamington.

Saturday, August 1 will see the return of Bret Michaels for a special Homecoming performance - bringing things full circle after headlining the very first event in 2016. Glass Tiger will be the special guest for the Saturday show.

This year's event will see the return of fan favourites, such as the charity motorcycle ride, the beer garden, stunt shows, over 90 vendors, and more.

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Dave Hodare, member with Hogs for Hospice Board of Directors, says they've been trying to get Cole Swindell to play at the event for a number of years.

"We finally got him down here, we are thrilled to make this country show a reality for so many of our sponsors, and our guests. And Cole is extremely excited to come down and do this show for us."

He says it's great to have Bret Michaels back after performing in their inaugural year.

"We've always been friends with Bret ever since, he loved this area, he loved the people. When we asked him to come back, he couldn't have been more excited. It was a perfect time to bring back a good ole friend, and I think everybody is going to be pretty happy."

Hodare says things are really coming together.

"We have approximately 90 vendors at this time, we have 20 that are standing by to see how much room we have left... so the park is going to be full of vendors, just full of vendors."

Tickets are now for sale and can be purchased on the Hogs for Hospice website.

This year's motorcycle ride will once again go to the tip of Point Pelee, before the riders make their way into Wheatley for festivities, then returning to Seacliff Park.

Funds raised during the event go to The Hospice of Erie Shores.

Since 2016, more than $6-million has been raised.