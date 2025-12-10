OTTAWA — U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra is downplaying concerns that America's new national security strategy could lead to his government supporting politically aligned parties in Canada.

While Hoekstra says he doesn't see the U.S. getting involved in domestic politics, he accuses Ontario of doing just that by running an ad on American TV networks quoting the late Ronald Reagan attacking tariffs.

In a wide-ranging year-end interview with The Canadian Press, Trump's representative in Canada says the language in the national security document could be interpreted "broadly."

But critics have warned that the new strategy could be a blueprint for American interference in Canada's domestic affairs.

The national security strategy says the U.S. government will "reward and encourage" governments, political parties and movements "broadly aligned" with its principles and strategy.

Former Canadian diplomat Artur Wilczynski says this may signal U.S. support for actors aligned with Trump's MAGA movement — and noted the ambassador didn't clearly state the U.S. would never meddle.