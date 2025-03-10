A big street hockey tournament is coming to downtown Windsor this spring.

HockeyFest-Game On will be held on May 10 and 11 at Festival Plaza along Windsor's riverfront, in front of Caesars Windsor.

HockeyFest will offer a tournament with divisions for all ages and skill levels with a guarantee of four games minimum.

Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI), the City of Windsor, and country duo The Reklaws are hosting the event.

Each registered player will receive a complimentary ticket to attend a Saturday evening concert hosted by The Reklaws, featuring Nate Haller and Griffin Palmer.

The event will support the Flo Walker Stardust Fund, in honour of The Reklaws' mother, and Windsor mental health initiatives.

Jason Toner, Vice President of Marketing & Communications Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island, told AM800's The Shift that people can register a team of 7.

"Every team is guaranteed four games, which is a pretty unique aspect. So every team will be guaranteed games on the Friday and Saturday of the week. So it's a pretty cool opportunity to get a lot of games in. Some tournaments, you come up on the Saturday, and you have to go home Saturday night because you didn't make it through, but this one, they're guaranteeing you games both days," he says.

Toner says the tournament is open to kids as young as U9 and all the way up to adults.

"People with kids in hockey or adults in hockey. It could be multi-generational of those teams going in to compete in the game, which will be pretty cool. There are not a lot of tournaments that span that broad scope of athletes," he says.

Teams can have up to 7 players of all ages, which includes the goalie. It will cost the team $565. If extra players are wanted, you can add up to three more at $50 per person.

Toner says that getting people downtown and keeping them downtown is an important part of this tournament.

"When they expect 60 per cent of athletes to be from outside of Windsor, we'll definitely see a lot of people filling those hotel rooms and exploring downtown outside of their game times," he says.

Click here to find more information and how to register.