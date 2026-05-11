Charges have been laid after an assault with a hockey stick in Chatham-Kent.

Chatham-Kent police say officers responded to an assault call Sunday night in the area of Bourdeau Place and Keil Drive South.

According to police, a 37-year-old man was in his vehicle when he was approached by a 39-year-old man.

Police say the 39-year-old threatened the driver, then smashed the window of the vehicle with a hockey stick and also attempted to assault the man.

The 39-year-old has been charged with uttering threats, mischief, assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police say there were no injuries.