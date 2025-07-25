LONDON — The acquittal of five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team who were accused of sexual assault continues to reverberate in the southwestern Ontario city where their high-profile trial played out.

Dozens gathered outside the London, Ont., courthouse Thursday evening to show support for the complainant, while rallies earlier in the day saw a mix of supporters for the woman and the players.

Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote were all acquitted of sexual assault, and McLeod of a separate charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault, in a ruling the defence deemed a "resounding vindication."

Ontario Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia found the complainant's testimony was not credible or reliable, and that there were "troubling aspects" in how she delivered some of her evidence.

The judge said the complainant tended to blame others for inconsistencies in her narrative and exaggerated her level of intoxication that night.

Carroccia said she found there was "consent not vitiated by fear," noting the absence of physical force, violence or threats during the 2018 encounter.

Stephanie Richardson, who participated in the Thursday evening rally, said she was "disappointed and frustrated" after the ruling, but took solace in the solidarity on display at the gathering.

"It's a very positive tone," she said.

Jessica Bonilla-Damptey, director of the Sexual Assault Centre (Hamilton and Area), also took part in the event and said the show of support was uplifting.

The ruling came roughly seven years after the incident that led to the charges — an encounter that took place in a hotel room in the early hours of June 19, 2018.

The incident first came to the public's attention in 2022, after TSN reported that Hockey Canada had quietly settled a lawsuit filed against the sports organization and eight unnamed players for an undisclosed amount.

Court heard the organization moved ahead with the settlement without the players' knowledge or agreement.

David Humphrey, who represents McLeod, said after Thursday's ruling that the "one-sided narrative" laid out in the lawsuit unfairly shaped public perception for years and created a lasting and false impression of guilt that harmed his client's reputation and career.