It's a record-breaking year for an annual holiday hockey tournament.

The 29th annual Hockey for Hospice tournament has raised $611,237.00 for local hospice care.

The three-day tournament started on Saturday at four arenas in Essex County and wraps up on Monday.

It included more than 230 teams, 2,000 players, and 220 games.

The tournament was held at the Essex Sports Complex in Essex, the Libro Centre in Amherstburg, the Vollmer Centre in LaSalle, and Tecumseh Arena.

Last year's event raised just shy of $535,000.

In 2023, the tournament raised $587,780.

The event has raised $6,443,676 in 29 years.