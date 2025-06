CALGARY — Hockey Canada is naming the first six players to its preliminary men's hockey roster for the 2026 Milan Olympics.

The players are Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Brayden Point and Sam Reinhart.

The rest of the roster will be finalized early next year.

The 12-country tournament begins Feb. 11.

It will be the first time that NHL players participate in the Olympics since 2014 in Sochi, Russia.

Canada defeated Sweden in the gold-medal game that year.