CALGARY - Bruce Cassidy, Rick Tocchet and Pete DeBoer will join head coach Jon Cooper as assistants for Canada's 4 Nations Face-Off team, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday.

Cassidy is head coach of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights, Tocchet coaches the Vancouver Canucks, and DeBoer is the bench boss for the Dallas Stars.



Cooper, the head coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning, was named Canada's coach for the tournament and the 2026 Olympics in June.



Hockey Canada also announced that Stars assistant Misha Donskov and video coach James Emery will join Cooper's staff.



The 4 Nations Face-Off, featuring teams from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States made up of NHL players, makes its debut next year and will be held Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston.



The 2026 Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, will see NHL players participate for the first time since the 2014 Games in Sochi, Russia.

