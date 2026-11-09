Historic Kingsville war memorial restored ahead of Remembrance Day

The restored memorial honouring Kingsville's fallen soldiers is now on display at Kingsville Legion Branch 188. (Source: Kingsville Legion Branch 188)

A memorial honouring Kingsville’s fallen soldiers has been given a new lease on life just ahead of Remembrance Day.

The memorial traces its roots back to July 1, 1919, when the Women’s Patriotic League planted a tree and installed a stone curb in memory of local soldiers who died during the First World War.

That tree stood for more than a century before being deemed no longer viable. Its trunk was transformed into a memorial carving, but the artwork was heavily damaged when a tornado swept through Kingsville in 2023.

am800-news-kville-legion-restored-memorial2-2026 Volunteers helped restore a historic Kingsville memorial damaged in 2023. (Source: Kingsville Legion Branch 188)

Kingsville Legion Branch 188 partnered with the Kingsville Men’s Shed Group this year to salvage what remained and create a new tribute, now on display inside the Legion.

Legion Third Vice-President Scott Treanor says the memorial’s history stretches back more than 100 years.

“The the memorial tree was actually originally planted back in July 1919 by the Women’s Patriotic League of Kingsville, and it was planted to honor our our service members who had lost their lives in the War of 1914 to 1918,” Treanor said.

The restored display incorporates pieces recovered from the damaged carving and combines them into a new monument featuring a helmet, rifle, poppies and words representing military service.

Treanor says the collaboration preserved the most important elements of the original work.

“When we partnered with Kingsville Men’s Shed to have this done, first of all, they did an amazing job on saving the important elements that we want to have for the memorial when it was put back together. There’s the one section that’s got the bravery, honor and sacrifice. Very important,” Treanor said.

Treanor says the unveiling has generated strong reaction from veterans and visitors alike, with many stopping by the Legion to see the tribute in person.

He added the timing was intentional.

“We wanted to make sure that we had it completed for Remembrance Day,” Treanor said.

The original concrete memorial curb, which bears the 1919 inscription honouring those who died “in the service of their King and Country,” has also been restored and moved to the Kingsville Historical Park Museum garden.