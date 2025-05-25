The historic John R. Park Homestead has officially reopened to the public following a large restoration project.

Restoration work started in the fall of 2022, with significant improvements made to the roof, sill beams, and the foundation of the home required major structural repairs.

On top of that major work, numerous windows needed to be replaced, the south porch was rebuilt, new paint was applied, among other small repairs.

The Government of Canada provided a grant through the Canadian Experiences Fund, and the Essex Region Conservation Foundation began raising the balance of the required funds. In total, more than $1 million in work was required.

The Toldo Foundation, The Stephanie & Barry Zekelman Foundation and many other donors stepped up to allow this work to be completed.

The Essex Region Conservation Foundation will continue to raise money to restore the 11 outbuildings that comprise the Homestead campus, and repairs to the historic Horse Barn are expected to take place later this year.

John and Amelia Park lived in the home, which was built in 1842.

The Homestead is open to the public Thursdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with admission by donation. Beginning July 2, extended summer hours are Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.