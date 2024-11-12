Tyreek Hill caught a short touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa in the third quarter, and the Miami Dolphins snapped their three-game NFL losing streak with a gritty 23-15 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

Rookie receiver Malik Washington rushed for his first NFL touchdown on the opening possession of a much-needed turnaround game for the beleaguered Dolphins (3-6), who had lost three games by a combined 10 points since their last victory on Oct. 6. Miami had lost six of seven since its opener, all but ruining a season that began with Super Bowl aspirations.

The Dolphins' solid defence stepped up impressively at SoFi Stadium, forcing two turnovers and keeping the Rams out of the end zone despite yielding 327 yards.

Matthew Stafford passed for 293 yards and rookie Joshua Karty kicked five field goals for the Rams (4-5), whose three-game winning streak ended with a major offensive regression. Los Angeles failed to score a touchdown for only the eighth time in coach Sean McVay's eight seasons, and it couldn't score an offensive touchdown for only the second time in four years when Stafford was in uniform.

Tagovailoa passed for only 207 yards, but he made a series of big throws while the Dolphins converted six third downs, most of them at key moments. Tagovailoa was 9 of 12 for 137 yards on third downs alone.

Hill had three receptions while playing through a wrist injury, and Jason Sanders kicked three field goals.