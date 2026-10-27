Hilda MacDonald returns for third term as Leamington mayor

Hilda MacDonald has been re-elected as mayor of Leamington.

Voters in Leamington have returned Hilda MacDonald to the mayor’s chair for a third term, according to unofficial election results.

On Monday, MacDonald stood against challenger Cris Biron in the mayor’s race and edged out a victory with 3,365 votes to Biron’s 2,985.

MacDonald first ran and was elected to council in 2006. She was acclaimed as the deputy mayor in 2014, before winning her first mayoral race in 2018 and securing re-election in 2022.

She is just the second woman to ever hold the mayor’s office, after Grace McFarland became the first 61 years prior to MacDonald’s first win.

More to come.