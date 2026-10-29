Fatal crash in Leamington under investigation

Essex County OPP at the crash scene on Highway 77 on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026.(Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

A fatal two-vehicle crash in Leamington is under investigation.

Ontario Provincial Police in Essex County say the crash happened around 7:30 Thursday morning on Highway 77.

According to police, it was a head-on collision.

Police say the driver of one of the vehicles was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced deceased.

The other driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Leamington Fire and Essex-Windsor EMS also attended the scene.

Highway 77 is closed between County Road 14 and Mersea Road 8.

The West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) Team is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to call police.