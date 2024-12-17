A section of Highway 401 in Essex County has reopened after a transport truck fire.

Provincial police say officers with the Lakeshore Detachment along with Lakeshore fire were called Monday night to the westbound lanes of the highway between Puce Road and Manning Road for a report of a transport truck that caught fire.

Police say all westbound lanes were closed in the area as crews put out the blaze and removed the truck from the roadway.

The highway has since reopened and police are reporting no injuries.