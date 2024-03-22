Eastbound Highway 401 is now open, after being closed for much of the day while members of the Ontario Provincial Police investigated a multi-vehicle collision.

At approximately 10:55 a.m. this morning, emergency services including Elgin County OPP, West Elgin Fire Services and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a multi-vehicle collision on the eastbound Highway 401 near the 125-Kilometer Marker in Chatham-Kent.



Police say a large area was impacted by an inclement weather system resulting in extremely poor driving conditions.



A total of seven vehicles were involved in the collision, including four commercial motor vehicles and three passenger vehicles.



According to police, one of the passenger vehicles had seven occupants and two of those occupants were required to be extricated from the vehicle by West Elgin Fire Services.



All seven occupants were taken to a local hospital by EMS for injuries, but they were ultimately determined to be non-life-threatening.



Everyone else from the other involved vehicles reported no injuries.



A section of the eastbound Highway 401 was closed for several hours to allow for investigation and safe removal of the vehicles.

