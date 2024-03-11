Work to finish the final phase of expanding Highway 3 between Essex and Leamington is now underway.

Premier Doug Ford was in Essex Monday to highlight the next phase of the work to expand the highway to four lanes from two lanes along a 15.6 kilometre stretch between the two towns.

The project will also include widening five existing intersections, adding traffic signals to three intersections that currently operate without signals, permanently closing four side road intersections to improve road safety along the corridor, and resurfacing existing lanes.

Kingsville Mayor Dennis Rogers says there will be opportunities for moms and dads to get home quicker and safer.

"There are people who haven't driven on this highway for years because of fear of safety, and now we're eliminating that," he says. "For me, you can't put a price tag or a value on giving people the confidence to drive on this highway."

Rogers says construction season will hurt some more than others.

"This is a greater good project. It's unfortunate that there's short-term sacrifice, but there's a big long-term gain for the whole community. It's just one of those that we deal with in the interim, but the payoff is going to be big for everybody," he says.

Landscaping and tree removal work is taking place right now ahead of the early part of the construction of the highway expansion.

Construction to widen Highway 3 from Maidstone Avenue to Arner Townline in Essex has already been completed.

With files from Rob Hindi