Road work is set to begin on Highway 3 Monday.

The Ontario Ministry of Transportation said traffic on the road between Essex and Leamington will be shifted onto the newly built lanes, right next to the existing highway.

One lane of traffic will run in each direction, allowing crews to work on the existing road throughout the spring and summer.

Drivers are warned that delays may take place. You are asked to drive with extra caution, follow signs, and follow directions on the site. Traffic control personnel will be on site.

The following roads will no longer be accessible to and from Highway 3:

Cameron Side Road

Marsh Side Road

Inman Side Road

Upcott Side Road

County Road 34 south of Highway 3 will stay closed until May 23. Access to highway 3 won’t be available.

County Road 34 north of Highway 3 will be closed until June 16.