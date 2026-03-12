Westcourt Place is up for sale in downtown Windsor.

The 21-storey high-rise has been closed since November 2019, following a fire in the underground parking garage.

According to Lennard Commercial Realty, Westcourt is the ninth tallest building in the city which represents a “highly uncommon opportunity” for a future owner.

“Westcourt Place has remained entirely unoccupied since a 2019 fire in the underground parking garage damaged essential building systems and necessitated the full evacuation of all residential and commercial occupants,” the listing reads. “The property now stands completely vacant, presenting a rare opportunity for an investor to reposition and revitalize one of Windsor’s most prominent and strategically located downtown landmarks.”

There is no sale price attached to the listing.

Westcourt houses 152 residential units above a six-storey office building.

The brokerage estimates a new owner stands to make $3,340,800 - per month - in “gross annualized rent”.

Windsor city councillor Renaldo Agostino says it’s exciting to see the listing.

Since then, he says he has connected the current owner, a numbered company based in Montreal with “interested parties”.

“I would guess that if someone bought it, they would want to update it,” Agostino said on AM800’s Mornings with Mike and Meg Thursday.

“So knock on wood, this is another one of the steps toward having that building open.”