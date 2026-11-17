The U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) headquarters at Fort Meade, Maryland, in 2010. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

The highly classified network that the U.S. National Security Agency uses for its internal communications is down, according to six people familiar with the matter.

The network, called NSA Net, allows employees to communicate classified information internally. At this point there is no evidence of a cyberattack, sources said.

As the agency works to understand the scope of the problem, it has enacted staggered arrivals for personnel, the sources said.

CNN has asked the National Security Agency for comment.

A current and a former U.S. official said an outage at NSA Net would not impact the agency’s ability to communicate urgent intelligence to U.S. President Donald Trump while he is travelling in Asia on Air Force One.

Both sources described multiple redundancies and backup networks that the government could use to communicate securely with the president who is currently in the Philippines before heading to China tomorrow for talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The outage at America’s most powerful intelligence agency comes on the heels of multiple major tech glitches affecting airlines and other corporations around the country.

All flights nationwide were grounded for hours on Friday after a massive systems failure, leading to thousands of flights being delayed or cancelled. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration traced the problem to a single router in Arkansas.

Meanwhile, a massive outage last week affecting Microsoft products left people around the world unable to access Outlook email and Team meetings.

There is no indication that the NSA, FAA or Microsoft outages were caused by a cyberattack. But they are stark examples of how tech failures can roil markets and potentially threaten national security.

By Natasha Bertrand, Katie Bo Lillis, Sean Lyngaas, Davis Winkie, Zachary Cohen, CNN