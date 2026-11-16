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OTTAWA -- Canada’s inflation rate held steady in October as higher prices for gas, groceries and clothes were partly offset by cheaper cellphone plans and slower rent price growth, Statistics Canada said Monday.

The annual rate of inflation was steady at 3.1 per cent last month, slightly below economists’ expectations of 3.2 per cent.

The inflation reading raises questions about whether the Bank of Canada will need to raise interest rates again in December, said Benjamin Reitzes, BMO’s managing director of Canadian rates and macro strategist.

“There’s nothing in these numbers at the moment that really screams rate hike for the Bank of Canada,” he said. “They’ve been particularly hawkish over the past few weeks and they raised rates in October and signalled that more could be necessary.”

Reitzes said October’s inflation numbers “don’t necessarily signal that they need to do something immediately, but again, that doesn’t mean they won’t. There’s no clearcut case here either way.”

Gasoline continued to be a key driver of headline inflation, rising 30.9 per cent year-over-year in October compared with 27.8 per cent the month before amid continued conflict in the Middle East and Ukraine.

Higher energy costs could eventually push up prices elsewhere, said Royal Bank of Canada economist Abbey Xu.

“The longer energy prices remain elevated, the more cost pressures will filter through to consumer prices with a lag,” she said in a client note.

“The path of energy prices also remains highly uncertain despite the decline in gasoline prices so far in November.”

StatCan said gasoline prices rose at a faster annual pace last month partly because prices fell sharply in October 2025, making the year-over-year increase appear larger.

On a monthly basis, however, gasoline prices fell 2.5 per cent in October.

Excluding energy, annual inflation eased to two per cent in October from 2.1 per cent in September.

“Underlying price pressures stayed comparatively contained,” Xu said, noting that the consumer price index excluding both food and energy slowed to 1.8 per cent.

RBC’s diffusion index, which measures how widespread inflation is across the economy, continued to show that “unusually strong price growth has been concentrated in a relatively narrow share of the consumer basket,” she said.

Meanwhile, Canadians once again faced higher prices at grocery stores.

StatCan said the cost of food purchased from stores accelerated to two per cent year-over-year in October after four consecutive months of slower price growth.

Fresh vegetable prices rose 1.4 per cent year-over-year in October after falling 2.9 per cent in September while condiments, spices and vinegars were up 2.6 per cent.

Compared with October 2020, the agency said grocery prices have climbed 31.9 per cent.

Even as inflation slows, Canadians are still feeling the effects of years of rising prices, Reitzes said.

“The reality is inflation is only prices going higher; prices don’t come back down in general,” he said.

“What we need to happen is a lengthy period of relatively low inflation and some good wage growth and that’ll make everyday Canadians feel much better.”

Meanwhile, prices for clothing were up 1.8 per cent in October, driven by a 2.2 per cent year-over-year increase in women’s clothing and a 1.4 per cent increase in men’s clothing.

Clothing prices were up 3.4 per cent month-over-month in October, the largest monthly increase since September 2019.

StatCan said the price increases coincided with higher shipping costs.

In Ontario, prices for natural gas rose three per cent year-over-year in October after declining 18.7 per cent in September.

Prices for cellphone plans fell 6.2 per cent year-over-year in October, after rising 0.8 per cent in September.

StatCan said the decline was largely due to comparisons with a year ago, when companies had raised prices.

Slower rent price growth also helped ease inflation, particularly in British Columbia, while rents in Ontario rose 1.1 per cent year-over-year in October.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2026.

By Brett Bundale