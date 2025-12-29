The City of Windsor says due to high winds affecting the city, a number of closures are in place for Monday.

Bright Lights in Jackson Park will not open to the public this evening.

The City Hall Square Skating Rink is also closed and the rink will be re-assessed prior to reopening.

Lanspeary Outdoor Rink rentals are being relocated to Adie Knox Herman Arena for today, including public skating from 4 to 6 p.m. The city said renters will be contacted directly with updated times and details.

A reminder to the public that high winds can create unsafe conditions around outdoor facilities, trees, and temporary installations.