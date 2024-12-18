The Windsor Police Service is launching what's being called a "high-visibility initiative" in a downtown apartment building.

A focus will be put on the 920 Ouellette Avenue apartment complex due to the frequent and high volume of calls to the building, with the goal of freeing up officers to respond to other calls.

Police say approximately 75 per cent of the calls are non-criminal in nature, including well-being checks, ambulance assistance requests, and non-violent persons in crisis.

Officers with the Problem-Oriented-Policing or POP Unit conducted a focused enforcement initiative inside the building on Dec. 16 and Dec. 17 to address crime and disorder challenges in the building.

The enforcement initiative resulted in the execution of two arrest warrants for charges of drug trafficking and assault.

The next step will involve the Nurse Police Team and the Crisis Response Team conducting a needs assessment in the building along with the sustained police presence.

This focused effort by police follows a similar initiative in Windsor's Glengarry neighbourhood, which saw police set up an office in one apartment building while partnering with community agencies to address the top place for violent crime in the city.

Since that initiative launched at the end of August, Chief Jason Bellaire says that crimes against people are down 32 per cent in the neighbourhood, crimes against property are also down 10 per cent, drug crimes are down 30 per cent, while cases of intimate partner violence are down 34 per cent, with the Glengarry neighbourhood identified as the top geographic location in the city for IPV cases in Windsor.